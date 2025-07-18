iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,663 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,753 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

