Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.26. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.