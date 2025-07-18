Sigma Planning Corp Has $696,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.