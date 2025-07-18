Sigma Planning Corp Has $728,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.3%

FANG stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $212.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

