Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.31. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

