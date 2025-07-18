Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 65.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of CAC opened at $42.43 on Friday. Camden National Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

