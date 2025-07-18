Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of POR opened at $40.21 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

