Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 96 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after acquiring an additional 460,154 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 78,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IBB stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $129.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.