Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,073,000 after purchasing an additional 326,543 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Elevance Health by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 12.5%

Elevance Health stock opened at $301.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $465.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.87.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

