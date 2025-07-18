Brokerages Set Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Price Target at $6.50

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVLV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at $15,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 477,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

