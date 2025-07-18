Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.71. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

