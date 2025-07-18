Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.
NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.71. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
