Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Our Latest Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.