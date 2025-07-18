Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 159,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

