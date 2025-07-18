Sigma Planning Corp Has $899,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 946,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,871,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 488,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,834.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 406,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,755,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.