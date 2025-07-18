Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWA. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA POWA opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.