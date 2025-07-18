Sigma Planning Corp Sells 362 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $65.34 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

