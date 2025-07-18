Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after buying an additional 353,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,918,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,131,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 704,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,987,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

