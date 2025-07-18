Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) versus A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) and Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for A10 Networks and Freenet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 2 3 0 2.60 Freenet 2 3 1 0 1.83

A10 Networks presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Given A10 Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Freenet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

98.6% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of A10 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

A10 Networks has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freenet has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks 18.70% 24.23% 11.29% Freenet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A10 Networks and Freenet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $261.70 million 5.08 $50.14 million $0.67 27.53 Freenet $2.68 billion 1.50 $267.09 million $2.12 15.99

Freenet has higher revenue and earnings than A10 Networks. Freenet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A10 Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Freenet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package. It also provides intelligent management and automation tool comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery. In addition, the company offers A10 Defend Threat Control, a standalone SaaS platform; A10 Defend Orchestrator provides a centralized point of control for seamless distributed denial of service (DDoS) defense management and execution; A10 Defend Detector, a Netflow, Sflow, IPFIX-based DDoS detector used to easily manage the scale and heterogenous nature of SP networks; and A10 Defend Mitigator, a precision, automated, scalable, and intelligent DDoS mitigation solution. It delivers its solutions in optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software forms. The company serves cloud providers; cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable service providers; government organizations; and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, government, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. It markets its products through sales organizations; and distribution channel partners, such as distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Freenet

(Get Free Report)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle. This segment also provides network-independent services and tariffs; tariffs of the network operators on the basis of the network operator contracts; and freenet Internet, an app-based Internet product. The TV and Media segment is involved in the planning, project management, construction, operation, service, and marketing services for broadcast-related solutions for business clients in the broadcasting and media sectors; and the provision of services to end users in the field of DVB-T2 and IPTV. The Other/Holding segment offers portal services, such as e-commerce/advertising services; payment services; various digital products and entertainment formats for downloading and displaying, as well as use on mobile devices; communication development solutions, IT services, and other services; narrowband voice services; data services; and distribution services. The company provides its services under the klarmobil.de, freenetmobile.de, Dr.SIM, freenet MOBILE, FUNK, freenet FLEX, freenet, freenet TV, waipu.tv, freenet VIDEO, freenet.de, freenet BASICS, freenet ENERGY, freenet BUSINESS, CARMADA, MEDIA BROADCAST, vitrado.de, and The Cloud brands. It sells its products through electronics stores, as well as online sales. freenet AG was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.