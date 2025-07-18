American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 303,916 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4%

AEP opened at $105.93 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

