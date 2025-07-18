Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 785.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.45. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $212.01.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

