IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $163.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.