iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.91.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 102.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 698,342 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $1.89 on Friday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of -0.17.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

