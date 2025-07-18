Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $103.18 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.