Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $324.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.13.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

