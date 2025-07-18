Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,811,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

EW opened at $76.24 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

