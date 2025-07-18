Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total value of $3,439,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 651,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,075,816.80. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $346.53 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

