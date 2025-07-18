Signaturefd LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,286,000 after acquiring an additional 109,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $166.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

