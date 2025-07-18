Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BSMU opened at $21.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

