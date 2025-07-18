Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 104,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1%

PHYS opened at $25.58 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

