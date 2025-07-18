Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.78 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 225.50 ($3.03). Helical shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.99), with a volume of 304,199 shares.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Helical had a net margin of 65.10% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helical plc will post 8.3172892 earnings per share for the current year.
Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.
Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.
