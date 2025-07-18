Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.07 and traded as high as C$19.38. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$19.29, with a volume of 40,291 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AD.UN. Raymond James Financial set a C$24.00 price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AD.UN

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Up 0.1%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$877.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.