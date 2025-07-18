Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,745.38 ($23.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,859.50 ($24.97). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,821.50 ($24.46), with a volume of 551,376 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,000 ($26.86) to GBX 2,200 ($29.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,400 ($32.23) to GBX 2,500 ($33.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.20) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,185 ($29.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,821.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,745.38. The company has a market cap of £22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

