Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 793.83 ($10.66) and traded as high as GBX 825.50 ($11.09). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 819.50 ($11.00), with a volume of 1,733,643 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 824 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 846.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 793.83. The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 28,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £250,123.40 ($335,871.36). Insiders have purchased a total of 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $25,041,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

