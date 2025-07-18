Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.25 and traded as high as C$30.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$30.81, with a volume of 255,217 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Veritas upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.57.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.25.

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.