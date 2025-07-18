IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.49 and traded as high as $31.25. IPSEN shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This is a boost from IPSEN’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

