Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.35. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 9,096 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

