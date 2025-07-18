Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $233,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,350. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:HSY opened at $171.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average is $164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

