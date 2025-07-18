Signaturefd LLC Has $541,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $116,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

SPXS opened at $4.50 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.