Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 32,084 Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Banner by 53.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Banner by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Banner by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Banner Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.96 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

