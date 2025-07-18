Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ESLT stock opened at $429.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.33. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $177.85 and a twelve month high of $476.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average is $370.28.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

