Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells $551,665,621.43 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,442,187 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total transaction of $551,665,621.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 895,279,901 shares in the company, valued at $202,234,776,836.89. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

