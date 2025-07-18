Signaturefd LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FNV stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

