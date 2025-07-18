Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

NXT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,460.90. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,880. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

