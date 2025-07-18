Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,409,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,925 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,484,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.48. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

