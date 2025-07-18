Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.90 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.46. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $595,216.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,748.33. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Clapprood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,091.50. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,226 shares of company stock worth $3,504,492. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

