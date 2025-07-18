Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.96 Million in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEO. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Geo Group by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,676 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Geo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,738,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Geo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,456,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,197,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEO opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Geo Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading lowered their price target on Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geo Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

