Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 46,594 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 750.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,594 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.65. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.53%.

In other LTC Properties news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

