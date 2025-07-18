Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 10,905 Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth about $922,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,820. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Trading Up 3.3%

Calix stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Calix, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

