Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 496.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,185 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Semtech worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Semtech by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Semtech by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Stock Up 4.5%

SMTC stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Semtech Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.