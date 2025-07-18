AstraZeneca FY2027 EPS Forecast Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.81. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

